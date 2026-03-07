Harrison Barnes Injury: Won't play Sunday
Barnes (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Rockets.
Barnes will be sidelined for a fourth straight game and remains without a timetable to return. In Barnes' absence, rookie Carter Bryant may continue to see an expanded role with the second unit.
