Harrison Barnes Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Barnes (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Rockets.

Barnes will be sidelined for a fourth straight game and remains without a timetable to return. In Barnes' absence, rookie Carter Bryant may continue to see an expanded role with the second unit.

Harrison Barnes
San Antonio Spurs
