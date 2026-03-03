Harrison Barnes Injury: Won't play Tuesday
Barnes (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.
Barnes was a late addition to the injury report due to left ankle soreness and will miss his first game of the season. With the veteran forward sidelined, Julian Champagnie, Keldon Johnson and Carter Bryant are candidates for increased minutes. Barnes' next chance to play will come Thursday against Detroit.
