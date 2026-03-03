Harrison Barnes headshot

Harrison Barnes Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Barnes (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.

Barnes was a late addition to the injury report due to left ankle soreness and will miss his first game of the season. With the veteran forward sidelined, Julian Champagnie, Keldon Johnson and Carter Bryant are candidates for increased minutes. Barnes' next chance to play will come Thursday against Detroit.

Harrison Barnes
San Antonio Spurs
