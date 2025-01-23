Fantasy Basketball
Harrison Barnes News: Balanced game in 20-point showing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 23, 2025 at 5:43pm

Barnes supplied 20 points (9-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals over 26 minutes during Thursday's 140-110 victory over Indiana.

Barnes provided a nice lift on both ends of the floor in Thursday's blowout victory, recording a team-high-tying steals total while finishing as one of three Milwaukee players with 20 or more points. Barnes has tallied at least 20 points in six contests this season while reaching double figures in eight straight appearances. Barnes, who set a new season high in steals Thursday, has notched at least 20 points and seven boards in four outings.

Harrison Barnes
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
