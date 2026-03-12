Harrison Barnes headshot

Harrison Barnes News: Cleared to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Barnes (ankle) will play Thursday night against the Nuggets, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Barnes is ready to make his return after missing five straight games due to a left ankle impingement. He was averaging 6.2 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals in his previous five matchups before going down with the injury.

Harrison Barnes
San Antonio Spurs
