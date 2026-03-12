Harrison Barnes News: Cleared to play
Barnes (ankle) will play Thursday night against the Nuggets, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Barnes is ready to make his return after missing five straight games due to a left ankle impingement. He was averaging 6.2 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals in his previous five matchups before going down with the injury.
