Harrison Barnes News: Drops 12 points in blowout win

Barnes finished Wednesday's 133-95 victory over the Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals with 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds across 15 minutes.

Barnes scored in double digits for the first time in the postseason, playing a handful of additional minutes as the game descended into garbage time. Prior to Wednesday, Barnes had scored a total of 13 points in six appearances, playing a muted role off the bench. Assuming Game 3 is a little more competitive, expect to see Barnes' playing time back in single digits.