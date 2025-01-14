Harrison Barnes News: Efficient in win vs. Lakers

Barnes ended Monday's 126-102 win over the Lakers with 17 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 32 minutes.

The Spurs cruised to a 24-point victory over the Lakers and Barnes played a prominent role in the win, making his presence felt on both ends of the court and showing an efficient touch from the floor. The veteran forward has been playing well in recent weeks, scoring in double digits in all but one of his last seven contests while averaging 15.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in that span.