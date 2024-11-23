Fantasy Basketball
Harrison Barnes headshot

Harrison Barnes News: Extends productive stretch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

Barnes posted 22 points (7-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Saturday's 104-94 win over the Warriors.

Barnes was extremely efficient in this win Saturday and missed just one of his eight shots from the field en route to posting his second-best scoring mark of the campaign. Barnes has scored at least 20 points in three contests in a row, and while the veteran struggled in the early stages of the season, he seems to be turning things around based on the displays he's had over the last week.

Harrison Barnes
San Antonio Spurs
