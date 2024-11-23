Harrison Barnes News: Extends productive stretch
Barnes posted 22 points (7-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Saturday's 104-94 win over the Warriors.
Barnes was extremely efficient in this win Saturday and missed just one of his eight shots from the field en route to posting his second-best scoring mark of the campaign. Barnes has scored at least 20 points in three contests in a row, and while the veteran struggled in the early stages of the season, he seems to be turning things around based on the displays he's had over the last week.
