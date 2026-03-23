Harrison Barnes News: Heading back to bench
Barnes is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Heat.
With Devin Vassell (hamstring) back in the fold Monday, Barnes is reverting back to his typical spot on the bench. Barnes has averaged 6.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.9 steals in 19.4 minutes per contest across his last seven games off the bench.
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