Harrison Barnes News: Held in check

Barnes produced three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 15 minutes during Monday's 114-103 victory over the Pistons.

Barnes continues to trend in the wrong direction. Over his last eight outings, he's seen 23.1 minutes per contest with 10.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.3 three-pointers on 49.1 percent shooting from the field. Julian Champagnie has taken Barnes' spot in the starting lineup.