Harrison Barnes headshot

Harrison Barnes News: Hits three triples

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 9, 2024 at 9:52am

Barnes accumulated 16 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Sunday's 121-116 victory over the Pelicans.

Barnes snapped out of a brutal slump with this performance. In his previous four games, Barnes was held to eight points or less, hitting a combined 9-for-30 from the field in that span. Fantasy managers will be looking to see if the veteran can find the consistency he showed for most of November.

Harrison Barnes
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
