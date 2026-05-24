Harrison Barnes News: Increased role in Game 4 win
Barnes finished with five points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and one steal across 16 minutes during Sunday's 103-82 win over the Thunder in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.
Barnes logged at least 15 minutes for just the second time in the postseason, providing San Antonio with some additional size, particularly on the defensive end. In six postseason games over the past two weeks, Barnes has averaged just 2.2 points in 8.0 minutes. Given the fact that Sunday's result was a favorable one for the Spurs, it will be interesting to see whether Barnes once again plays meaningful minutes off the bench.
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