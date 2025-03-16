Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Harrison Barnes headshot

Harrison Barnes News: Logs 19 points in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Barnes closed with 19 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and one steal over 27 minutes during Saturday's 119-115 win over the Pelicans.

Barnes signed a three-year deal with the Spurs in the offseason, and the team will lean on his veteran presence with Victor Wembanyama (shoulder) and De'Aaron Fox (finger) out for the season. Barnes has had a productive March, averaging 15.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists over eight games.

Harrison Barnes
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now