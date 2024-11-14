Harrison Barnes News: Monotonous season continues

Barnes closed Wednesday's 139-130 win over the Wizards with 10 points (2-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block in 30 minutes.

Barnes continues to do very little in terms of production, continuing what has been a lethargic start to the season. Through 12 games, the veteran is averaging just 9.8 points and 3.9 rebounds despite playing 28.7 minutes per game. At this point, he is more of a placeholder than a viable contributor.