Harrison Barnes News: Muted role continues

Barnes produced eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and three steals across 21 minutes during Wednesday's 110-107 win over the Raptors.

Barnes continues to play limited minutes off the bench, having now scored single digits in 10 of his past 15 games. After starting for much of the season, Barnes was relegated to the bench earlier in the month. In 12 games over the past month, he has averaged just 9.8 points and 2.1 three-pointers in 24.4 minutes per contest. Outside of streaming, Barnes has basically no fantasy value.