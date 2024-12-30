Harrison Barnes News: Nearly perfect from field Sunday
Barnes logged 24 points (8-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and five rebounds over 34 minutes during Sunday's 112-110 loss to the Timberwolves.
Barnes missed just one shot from the field en route to one of his most efficient scoring performances of the campaign. The veteran forward snapped a streak of five games with single-scoring performances. Despite his inconsistencies in the scoring column, Barnes is still productive as a streaming alternative. He's averaging 9.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game since the beginning of December.
