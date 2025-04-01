Harrison Barnes News: Paces San Antonio in loss

Barnes closed Tuesday's 116-105 loss to the Magic with 24 points (9-14 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two steals and one rebound over 29 minutes.

Barnes delivered a bounce-back performance following Sunday's blowout loss to Golden State, during which he posted only six points while shooting 2-for-6 from the field. The veteran forward tied the game-high mark in points Tuesday, logging just his second game with at least 20 points since the All-Star break. Barnes was extremely efficient from beyond the arc against Orlando, though entering Tuesday, he had shot only 29.6 percent from downtown in his last five appearances.