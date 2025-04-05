Harrison Barnes News: Pops for 23 against Cavs

Barnes amassed 23 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and one assist over 30 minutes during Friday's 114-113 loss to the Cavaliers.

The veteran forward has scored at least 20 points in three straight games, the first time he's accomplished that feat since mid-November. Barnes has been a reliable presence from the outside in the Spurs' offense this season, draining at least one three-pointer in 23 straight games while averaging 13.3 points, 2.7 boards, 2.3 treys and 1.5 assists over that stretch and shooting 51.7 percent from the floor and 44.3 percent from beyond the arc.