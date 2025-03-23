Harrison Barnes News: Quiet in blowout win

Barnes totaled 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt) and three rebounds across 20 minutes during Sunday's 123-89 win over the Raptors.

Barnes reached double digits in scoring for seventh time in his last eight appearances, but he didn't make a noteworthy impact in other areas of the stat sheet. The veteran forward has averaged 14.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 2.1 three-pointers while shooting 61.1 percent from the floor through his last eight games, but his lack of contributions across the board leave him with minimal fantasy appeal outside of the points category.