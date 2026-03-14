Harrison Barnes News: Rough night Saturday
Barnes produced two points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds over 22 minutes during Saturday's 115-102 win over the Hornets.
Fresh off a 20-point performance, Barnes regressed heavily, scoring fewer than five points for the fifth time in his past seven appearances. Following a serviceable start to the season, Barnes has offered very little over the past two months. In 22 games during that time, he has been outside the top 270 in standard leagues, averaging just 8.3 points and 1.7 three-pointers in 22.9 minutes per game.
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