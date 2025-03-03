Harrison Barnes News: Scores 14 points in loss
Barnes contributed 14 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and two assists over 29 minutes during Sunday's 146-132 loss to Oklahoma City.
While this performance was a step in the right direction, Barnes has been a tough sell in standard fantasy leagues lately. Over his last 10 outings, Barnes has turned a 15.0 percent usage rate into averages of 10.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.5 three-pointers. The problem is that he's also averaging 0.2 steals and 0.1 blocks while shooting 41.7 percent from the field.
