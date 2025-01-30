Harrison Barnes News: Season-high seven assists in loss

Barnes contributed 15 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 128-116 loss to the Clippers.

Barnes put together a solid all-around performance in Wednesday's loss to the Clippers, shooting 50 percent from the floor and dishing out a season-high seven assists. The veteran remains essential for the Spurs as San Antonio tries to turn things around this season and compete for a playoff spot in the Western Conference.