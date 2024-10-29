Harrison Barnes News: Serves up nothing in loss

Barnes finished with two points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds across 29 minutes during Monday's 106-101 loss to the Rockets.

Barnes was invisible in the loss, demonstrating why he cannot be trusted as a viable fantasy asset. Although he has had a couple of serviceable performances to begin the season, we saw here just how bad he can be when his offense is not clicking. Outside of deeper formats, Barnes is not someone who needs to be rostered.