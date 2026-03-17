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Harrison Barnes News: Starting sans Vassell

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Barnes will start Tuesday's game against the Kings, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

With Devin Vassell (ankle) sidelined, Barnes will get the starting nod for the first time since Feb. 5. As a starter this season (49 games), the veteran forward has averaged 10.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 28.2 minutes per contest.

Harrison Barnes
San Antonio Spurs
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