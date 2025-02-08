Fantasy Basketball
Harrison Barnes

Harrison Barnes News: Struggles in loss Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Barnes registered eight points (4-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Friday's 117-116 loss to the Hornets.

Barnes continues to deliver modest production, scoring fewer than 15 points for the fourth straight game. During that span, he is averaging just 9.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 25.0 minutes per game. His spot in the starting five appears relatively safe but as we have seen recently, he is not playing what might be considered typical starters' minutes.

