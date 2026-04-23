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Harrison Barnes News: Will be available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Barnes (shoulder) will be available for Friday's Game 3 against Portland, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Barnes exited Tuesday's 106-103 Game 2 loss to the Trail Blazers in the fourth quarter and did not return due to an apparent left wrist injury, but coach Mitch Johnson clarified that it's Barnes' shoulder that is the issue. The forward practiced Thursday, however, and he intends to play through the issue.

Harrison Barnes
San Antonio Spurs
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