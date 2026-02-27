Harrison Ingram headshot

Harrison Ingram Injury: Dealing with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Ingram missed Thursday's 102-94 G League win over the Motor City Cruise due to an undisclosed injury.

Ingram was in great form before this absence, as he recently recorded a G League triple-double on Feb. 20 and had produced double-digit rebound totals in eight successive games for Austin. The two-way player is rarely considered by the parent team, but his injury is a big blow to the G League squad, where Emanuel Miller and Tre King are his possible replacements. It's currently unclear when Ingram will be ready to return to action.

Harrison Ingram
San Antonio Spurs
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Harrison Ingram
