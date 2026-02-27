Harrison Ingram Injury: Dealing with injury
Ingram missed Thursday's 102-94 G League win over the Motor City Cruise due to an undisclosed injury.
Ingram was in great form before this absence, as he recently recorded a G League triple-double on Feb. 20 and had produced double-digit rebound totals in eight successive games for Austin. The two-way player is rarely considered by the parent team, but his injury is a big blow to the G League squad, where Emanuel Miller and Tre King are his possible replacements. It's currently unclear when Ingram will be ready to return to action.
