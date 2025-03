Ingram did not play in Thursday's G League game against the Iowa Wolves due to an illness.

Ingram can be considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Salt Lake City Stars. Ingram has played a significant role for the Spurs, averaging 12.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.4 steals, 0.9 blocks and 1.6 three-pointers.