Harrison Ingram News: Dominant off glass in G League

Ingram posted 22 points (10-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 17 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks across 33 minutes Tuesday during the G League Austin Spurs' 119-116 loss versus the Skyhawks.

Ingram was dominant despite the loss, leading the team in scoring while hauling in a season-high 17 rebounds en route to compiling his 25th double-double in the G League this season. The two-way player last appeared in an NBA game on Feb. 21 and will likely continue to spend the majority of his time with the Austin Spurs.