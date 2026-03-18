Harrison Ingram headshot

Harrison Ingram News: Dominant off glass in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Ingram posted 22 points (10-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 17 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks across 33 minutes Tuesday during the G League Austin Spurs' 119-116 loss versus the Skyhawks.

Ingram was dominant despite the loss, leading the team in scoring while hauling in a season-high 17 rebounds en route to compiling his 25th double-double in the G League this season. The two-way player last appeared in an NBA game on Feb. 21 and will likely continue to spend the majority of his time with the Austin Spurs.

Harrison Ingram
San Antonio Spurs
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