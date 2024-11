Ingram (4-13 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 35 minutes of Sunday's 122-120 win over the G League Magic.

Ingram struggled from three-point land, but he was a force on the glass and notched a double-double. The rookie has averaged 18.5 points, 11.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists across his first two G League games.