Harrison Ingram News: Double-doubles in G League win

Ingram tallied 16 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and two steals during Thursday's 123-113 win over the Salt Lake City Stars in the G League Western Conference Semifinals.

Ingram led the G League Spurs in rebounds while tying the game-high mark in steals Thursday. The two-way player should remain a key part of Austin's G League Playoff run after appearing in 48 outings during the 2024-25 G League campaign, during which he averaged 12.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals across 32.6 minutes per game. Ingram logged 18 double-doubles in that 48-game span.