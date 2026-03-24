Harrison Ingram News: Double-doubles in win
Ingram produced 15 points (6-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 35 minutes of Sunday's 117-97 G League win over the Noblesville Boom.
Ingram has been a key contributor all season long for Austin. Across 29 appearances, he holds averages of 16.6 points, 12.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 three-pointers in 34.5 minutes per contest.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Harrison Ingram See More