Harrison Ingram News: Drops 25-point double-double

Ingram produced 25 points (10-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 135-120 G League win over the Iowa Wolves.

Ingram extends his double-double streak to four (team is 3-1 in that span) and now has 16 on the season. He has also caught fire from three recently, converting eight of 14 attempts (57.1 percent) over his last three contests after enduring a rough 1-13 stretch from deep in the five games prior.