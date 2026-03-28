Harrison Ingram headshot

Harrison Ingram News: Earns double-double in G League win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Ingram generated 25 points (10-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and one steal across 33 minutes in Saturday's 118-86 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Ingram posted game-high totals in points, rebounds and assists for another dominant effort in G League play. The double-double was his ninth over 11 appearances in March while raising his season total to 29, which represents the highest figure in the entire G League. Ingram is signed to a two-way deal with the Spurs, but he might continue to see most of his opportunities in Austin after playing a minimal role for San Antonio throughout the campaign.

Harrison Ingram
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Harrison Ingram See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Harrison Ingram See More
Spurs vs. Pistons Props: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Matchup (March 5, 2026)
NBA
Spurs vs. Pistons Props: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Matchup (March 5, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
23 days ago
NBA Summer League 2024: Rookie Notes From Pre-Vegas Schedule
NBA
NBA Summer League 2024: Rookie Notes From Pre-Vegas Schedule
Author Image
Alex Barutha
July 11, 2024