Harrison Ingram News: Earns double-double in G League win

Ingram generated 25 points (10-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and one steal across 33 minutes in Saturday's 118-86 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Ingram posted game-high totals in points, rebounds and assists for another dominant effort in G League play. The double-double was his ninth over 11 appearances in March while raising his season total to 29, which represents the highest figure in the entire G League. Ingram is signed to a two-way deal with the Spurs, but he might continue to see most of his opportunities in Austin after playing a minimal role for San Antonio throughout the campaign.