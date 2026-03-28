Harrison Ingram News: Earns double-double in G League win
Ingram generated 25 points (10-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and one steal across 33 minutes in Saturday's 118-86 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.
Ingram posted game-high totals in points, rebounds and assists for another dominant effort in G League play. The double-double was his ninth over 11 appearances in March while raising his season total to 29, which represents the highest figure in the entire G League. Ingram is signed to a two-way deal with the Spurs, but he might continue to see most of his opportunities in Austin after playing a minimal role for San Antonio throughout the campaign.
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