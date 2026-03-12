Harrison Ingram headshot

Harrison Ingram News: Efficient double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Ingram totaled 20 points (8-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-6 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 94-86 G League win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Ingram scored at least 20 points for the first time since Feb. 19 and extended his double-double streak to 11 straight appearances. He's averaging 16.3 points and 12.2 rebounds per game this season.

Harrison Ingram
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
