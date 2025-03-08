Harrison Ingram News: Leading scorer in G League loss

Ingram played 43 minutes Friday during the G League Austin Spurs' 108-101 loss versus the Skyforce and compiled 20 points (9-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds and six assists.

Ingram had a dominant all-around outing despite the loss as he led the team in points, rebounds and assists. The two-way player has seen just 11 minutes of action in his two NBA outings this season and should continue to see most of his playing time in the G League.