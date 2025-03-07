Harrison Ingram News: Logs double-double in G League

Ingram played 37 minutes Thursday during the G League Austin Spurs' 121-107 win over Westchester and recorded 21 points (10-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 11 rebounds and six assists.

Ingram continues to produce for Austin as he managed to compile his 14th double-double of the campaign during Thursday's victory. The two-way player should continue to see the majority of his playing time in the G League as he's only appeared in two NBA games so far this season.