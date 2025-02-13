Harrison Ingram News: Monster double-double in G League

Ingram chipped in 21 points (10-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 14 rebounds and six assists across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 109-102 G League win over the South Bay Lakers.

Ingram finished with a game-high 14 rebounds in his 11th double-double through 34 G League appearances. The two-way forward should continue to see the majority of his playing time in the G League, as he has played 11 total minutes in only two regular-season outings for the parent club thus far.