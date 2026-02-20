Harrison Ingram News: Nears triple-double in G League
Ingram delivered 23 points (10-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 36 minutes in Thursday's 116-115 G League win over the San Diego Clippers.
Ingram had another solid performance in G League, posting efficient shooting numbers and adding more than nine rebounds for the fifth consecutive contest. Despite being signed to a two-way contract, he has barely seen any minutes at the NBA level, and he's heavily involved for the Austin affiliate in every game. His 17 double-doubles are now the fifth-highest figure in the entire G League this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Harrison Ingram See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Harrison Ingram See More