Harrison Ingram News: Nears triple-double in G League

Ingram delivered 23 points (10-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 36 minutes in Thursday's 116-115 G League win over the San Diego Clippers.

Ingram had another solid performance in G League, posting efficient shooting numbers and adding more than nine rebounds for the fifth consecutive contest. Despite being signed to a two-way contract, he has barely seen any minutes at the NBA level, and he's heavily involved for the Austin affiliate in every game. His 17 double-doubles are now the fifth-highest figure in the entire G League this season.