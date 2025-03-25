Fantasy Basketball
Harrison Ingram headshot

Harrison Ingram News: Posts triple-double in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Ingram tallied 17 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 130-93 win over the Memphis Hustle.

Ingram recorded his first triple-double of the season Tuesday after posting a game-high 13 rebounds and 10 assists. Ingram's efficient outing against Memphis is a good sign since he is shooting just 42.9 percent from the field and 29.3 percent from three in 2024-25.

