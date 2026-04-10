Harrison Ingram headshot

Harrison Ingram News: Rare sighting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Ingram finished with no counting stats in six minutes during Friday's 139-120 win over the Mavericks.

Ingram appeared for just the seventh time this season, all of which have come during garbage time. While there is a chance we see a little more of him during Sunday's season-finale, there is no indication that he will be a meaningful part of the rotation moving forward.

Harrison Ingram
San Antonio Spurs
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