Harrison Ingram News: Returns to action

Ingram (illness) returned to action during Sunday's 110-108 G League win over the Salt Lake City Stars, recording 14 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 28 minutes.

Ingram was back in his usual role after missing Thursday's G League game against the Iowa Wolves. Ingram holds regular-season averages of 12.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.5 three-pointers.