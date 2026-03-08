Harrison Ingram headshot

Harrison Ingram News: Returns to action in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Ingram (undisclosed) tallied 18 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four steals, two assists and two blocks across 29 minutes Saturday in the G League Austin Spurs' 116-109 loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

The two-way player made his first appearance at the NBA or G League level since Feb. 24 after missing time due to an undisclosed issue. Ingram has played just 17 total minutes over five games with San Antonio on the season and should continue to stick around in the G League to receive regular playing time. Through 30 appearances with Austin, Ingram is averaging 16.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.2 three-pointers and 1.2 steals in 34.5 minutes per game.

Harrison Ingram
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Harrison Ingram See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Harrison Ingram See More
Spurs vs. Pistons Props: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Matchup (March 5, 2026)
NBA
Spurs vs. Pistons Props: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Matchup (March 5, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
3 days ago
NBA Summer League 2024: Rookie Notes From Pre-Vegas Schedule
NBA
NBA Summer League 2024: Rookie Notes From Pre-Vegas Schedule
Author Image
Alex Barutha
July 11, 2024