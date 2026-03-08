Harrison Ingram News: Returns to action in G League

Ingram (undisclosed) tallied 18 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four steals, two assists and two blocks across 29 minutes Saturday in the G League Austin Spurs' 116-109 loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

The two-way player made his first appearance at the NBA or G League level since Feb. 24 after missing time due to an undisclosed issue. Ingram has played just 17 total minutes over five games with San Antonio on the season and should continue to stick around in the G League to receive regular playing time. Through 30 appearances with Austin, Ingram is averaging 16.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.2 three-pointers and 1.2 steals in 34.5 minutes per game.