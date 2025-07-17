Harrison Ingram News: Scores 17 in SL loss
Ingram racked up 17 points (6-12 FG, 5-11 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes during Thursday's 106-81 Summer League loss to the Hornets.
Ingram had an incredibly efficient scoring performance, shooting 50 percent from the field, finishing with a team-high 17 points. The North Carolina product has now scored 15 or more points in two straight games during the Las Vegas Summer League.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now