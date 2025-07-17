Harrison Ingram News: Scores 17 in SL loss

Ingram racked up 17 points (6-12 FG, 5-11 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes during Thursday's 106-81 Summer League loss to the Hornets.

Ingram had an incredibly efficient scoring performance, shooting 50 percent from the field, finishing with a team-high 17 points. The North Carolina product has now scored 15 or more points in two straight games during the Las Vegas Summer League.