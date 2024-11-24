Hason Ward News: Decent production off bench

Ward had eight points (3-4 FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and three blocks over 20 minutes Sunday during the G League Maine Celtics' 96-93 loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

Ward was efficient on the offensive end and turned in yet another strong showing on the opposite end. He's totaled four steals and six blocks over his last two appearances and has shown no sign of slowing down despite regularly logging 15-to-20 minutes off the bench.