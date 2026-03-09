Hason Ward News: Double-doubles in loss

Ward posted 16 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 31 minutes during Sunday's 134-103 G League loss to Osceola.

Ward was Maine's leading rebounder in the loss, and he also compiled his third double-double of the campaign. The 6-foot-9 center has been on a hot streak recently, scoring 10 or more points in each of his last three outings while converting 71.4 percent of his field-goal attempts.