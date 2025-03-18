Hason Ward News: Efficient shooting in win
Ward played 26 minutes Sunday during Maine's 115-110 win over the Swarm and logged 16 points (8-10 FG), seven rebounds, one assist and a block.
Ward finished second on the team in points scored despite coming off the bench and was also effective shooting the ball as he converted on 80.0 percent of his field-goal attempts. The 6-foot-9 center now averages 8.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 47 games played.
Hason Ward
Free Agent
