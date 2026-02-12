Hason Ward News: Logs 12 minutes in return
Ward (undisclosed) put up two points (1-1 FG), two rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block across 12 minutes in Wednesday's 109-103 G League loss to the Motor City Cruise.
Ward made his return from a one-game absence due to injury and was relatively productive in his 12 minutes before fouling out. It is unclear whether Ward will play the second leg of a back-to-back, as a rematch with the Cruise is scheduled Thursday, but his light workload in Wednesday's contest may give way to him suiting up.
Hason Ward
Free Agent
