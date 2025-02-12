Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Hason Ward headshot

Hason Ward News: Logs third double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2025 at 10:09am

Ward logged 14 points (7-8 FG), 14 rebounds, one assist, one steal and a block across 27 minutes Monday during Maine's 127-115 win versus the Hustle.

Ward hauled in a season-high 14 rebounds during Monday's victory en route to compiling his third double-double of the campaign. His 14 points scored were also the most the 6-foot-9 center has scored in a game since the team's Jan. 10 loss versus the Raptors 905.

Hason Ward
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now