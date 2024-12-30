Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Hason Ward headshot

Hason Ward News: Racks up four blocks in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Ward totaled 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and four blocks over 26 minutes Sunday during the G League Maine Celtics' 112-111 win over the Motor City Cruise.

Ward was efficient with his chances on the offensive end, but his most notable production came at the rim. He's now swatted away four shots in two of his last three appearances and continues to show promise on the offensive end, hitting 14 of 17 attempts from the field over this brief stretch.

Hason Ward
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now