Hason Ward News: Racks up four blocks in G League

Ward totaled 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and four blocks over 26 minutes Sunday during the G League Maine Celtics' 112-111 win over the Motor City Cruise.

Ward was efficient with his chances on the offensive end, but his most notable production came at the rim. He's now swatted away four shots in two of his last three appearances and continues to show promise on the offensive end, hitting 14 of 17 attempts from the field over this brief stretch.