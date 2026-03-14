Hayden Gray News: Scores 18 points versus Gold

Gray tallied 18 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and one steal across 37 minutes in Friday's 96-91 G League win over the Grand Rapids Gold.

Gray came close to a double-double while leading his team in points during the victory. Following a run of erratic form, he has now converted over 60.0 percent of his attempts from the field in two of his last three games. Moreover, the 18 points in Friday's matchup marked his highest scoring total since Feb. 6.